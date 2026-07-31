Match details Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars T20 T20 Asian Legends League 31.07.2026

T20

PAK
PAK

101

ASI
ASI

186

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Legends League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pakistan Panthers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Asian Stars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet