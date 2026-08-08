Match details Pamir Stars vs Shamshad Eagles T20 Kabul Premier League 08.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Kabul Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, August 08, 2026 - Friday, August 21, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Pamir Stars Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Shamshad Eagles Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet