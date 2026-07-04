Aaftab Alam Khan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Aaftab Alam Khan
|Nationality:
|Malta
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|27
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|27
|Innings
|26
|26
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|289
|289
|Balls Faced
|235
|235
|Avg
|15.21
|15.21
|SR
|122.97
|122.97
|Fours
|26
|26
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|11
|11
|Highest
|71
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0