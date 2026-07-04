Aaftab Alam Khan

Aaftab Alam Khan

wicket keeper

Full name:Aaftab Alam Khan
Nationality:Malta
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Malta

Southern Crusaders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2727
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2727
Innings2626
Not outs77
Runs289289
Balls Faced235235
Avg15.2115.21
SR122.97122.97
Fours2626
Fifties11
Sixies1111
Highest7171
Hundreds00

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