Ashok Bishnoi

Ashok Bishnoi

bowler

Full name:Ashok Bishnoi

Teams

2023 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Overs33.533.5
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs306306
Wickets1212
Avg25.525.5
SR16.9116.91
Eco9.049.04
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings99
Not outs55
Runs1111
Balls Faced2121
Avg2.752.75
SR52.3852.38
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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