Ashok Bishnoi
bowler
|Full name:
|Ashok Bishnoi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|33.5
|33.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|306
|306
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|25.5
|25.5
|SR
|16.91
|16.91
|Eco
|9.04
|9.04
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|11
|11
|Balls Faced
|21
|21
|Avg
|2.75
|2.75
|SR
|52.38
|52.38
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0