Abhimanyu Anil Khod
batsman
|Full name:
|Abhimanyu Anil Khod
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|10 October 1991 (31)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Libra
|Hometown:
|Sirsa, Haryana, India
|Batting Style:
|Left-handed Batsman
|Bowling Style:
|Left-arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|8
|5
|Innings
|3
|0
|0
|Overs
|5.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|8
|5
|Innings
|44
|8
|5
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|847
|110
|71
|Balls Faced
|2373
|161
|73
|Avg
|20.16
|13.75
|14.2
|SR
|35.69
|68.32
|97.26
|Fours
|92
|16
|7
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|2
|Highest
|74
|28
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0