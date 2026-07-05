Abhimanyu Anil Khod

Abhimanyu Anil Khod

batsman

Full name:Abhimanyu Anil Khod
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):10 October 1991 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Hometown:Sirsa, Haryana, India
Batting Style:Left-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Left-arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Nagpur Ninjas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2485
Innings300
Overs5.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco600
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2485
Innings4485
Not outs200
Runs84711071
Balls Faced237316173
Avg20.1613.7514.2
SR35.6968.3297.26
Fours92167
Fifties300
Sixies102
Highest742823
Hundreds000

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