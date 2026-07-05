Vishal Virender Singh Kalkal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vishal Virender Singh Kalkal
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|Date of Birth (Age):
|December 22, 1995 (27)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Sagittarius
|Hometown:
|Delhi, India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|31
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|7.75
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|0
|Balls Faced
|2
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|0
|Hundreds
|0