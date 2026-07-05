Vishal Virender Singh Kalkal

Vishal Virender Singh Kalkal

all rounder

Full name:Vishal Virender Singh Kalkal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):December 22, 1995 (27)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Hometown:Delhi, India

Teams

2023 Teams

Nagpur Ninjas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches2
Innings2
Overs4.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs31
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco7.75
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches2
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced2
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

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