Maninder Singh News View all Want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Maninder Singh, then you are in luck, we have collected all the latest news about him: results of matches played and predictions of future matches. Kuldeep Yadav can be in World Cup squad if he performs consistently, remarks Maninder Singh Maninder Singh has lauded Kuldeep Yadav's hard work which has led to tremendous performances in recent times, stating such displays can earn him a place in the 2023 World Cup squad. He discussed how the bowler had suffered a lean patch but his work ethic has seen him return brimming with confidence. Maninder Singh IND vs ENG | ‘Tentative’ Ajinkya Rahane needs motivation from Ravi Shastri, opines Maninder Singh Maninder Singh ENG VS IND | When in form, KL Rahul has to carry it on without getting complacent, asserts Maninder Singh Maninder Singh ENG vs IND | Jadeja good enough to pick wickets and shouldn't just focus on restricting runs, says Maninder Singh Maninder Singh ENG vs IND | Kohli is making the same mistakes that he made in 2014, remarks Maninder Singh

International career

Maninder Singh was born in June 1965. He is a former Indian cricket player. He played as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner. He played in 35 Test matches and 59 One Day Internationals for India. Many people saw him as the next big spinner after Bishan Singh Bedi. Bedi had the most wickets for India at that time.

Maninder Singh became part of the Indian team in the 1980s. He played in many important matches. He was also in the team that won the Asia Cup in 1988. His bowling was good, but his batting was very weak. He holds a Test record. He played the most Test matches without reaching 100 runs in total.

He stopped playing international cricket in 1993. This was a big moment for Indian cricket. Many fans were surprised by this decision. He was still young and had skills. His early retirement left a gap in India’s spin bowling group. Still, many players looked up to him and learned from his style.

After cricket, Maninder Singh stayed in the game. He worked as a commentator. He also helped young cricketers. He shared his knowledge of spin bowling. Many players in domestic cricket learned from him. Coaches and players respected him.

Maninder Singh’s cricket journey was not very long, but it had many strong moments. He helped his teams. He showed strong skills in bowling. Even after leaving the field, he stayed close to the sport. He worked with young players. His words and methods helped them improve. Many in the cricket world still respect him. He is remembered as a skilled bowler and a helpful guide to others.

1982

Test debut for India against Pakistan at Karachi (December 23–27).

He was 17 years old.

Started as a left-arm spinner.

Many fans and experts called him the next Bishan Singh Bedi.

1983

ODI debut against Pakistan at Karachi (January 21).

Played both Tests and ODIs.

Became a regular part of the Indian squad.

1984

Played more matches for India.

Showed good control with spin and flight.

Gained confidence as a spinner.

1985

Continued in the team.

Took important wickets.

Proved useful in both Test and ODI formats.

1986

Strong year for Maninder.

Performed well in England.

Took many wickets at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Played the Madras Test against Australia.

Was the last Indian wicket.

The match ended in a tie — only the second tied Test in history.

1987

Stayed in the national team.

Faced pressure as expectations increased.

Tried to keep control and style in his bowling.

1988

Part of the Indian team that won the Asia Cup.

Took key wickets during the tournament.

1989

Form started to dip.

Found it hard to keep rhythm.

Lost the loop in his bowling.

Missed a few matches.

1990

Continued to struggle with form.

Lost regular spot in the team.

1991

Tried a comeback.

Changed his bowling action.

Faced more problems in control and results.

1992

Played a few games.

Could not regain old performance.

Not picked regularly.

1993

Last ODI against England at Gwalior (March 5).

Last Test against Zimbabwe at Delhi (March 13–17).

Retired from international cricket.

Took 88 wickets in 35 Tests (best: 7 for 27).

Took 66 wickets in 59 ODIs (best: 4 for 22).

Leagues Participation

Maninder Singh did not play in any foreign or local leagues.

Domestic career

Maninder Singh began his cricket path in 1978. Coach Gurcharan Singh saw him at the National Stadium in Delhi. After that, his journey in cricket started.

He studied at Bal Bharati. At the same time, he played cricket. He took part in school matches. His performance caught the attention of selectors and many cricket followers.

At the age of 15, he played his first state-level match. In that game, he took seven wickets in the second innings. His skills were clear from an early stage.

In the 1981–82 Ranji Trophy season, he took 39 wickets in five matches. That season helped him move closer to the national team.

Maninder also played in the Duleep Trophy and the Irani Trophy. His results stayed strong in different domestic events. Bishan Singh Bedi placed trust in him and helped him begin his first-class career.

He also played in the Under-19 World Cup in 1982. His performance helped him get selected for the senior Indian team. At 17, he made his debut for the national side.

Maninder came from a middle-class family. He had challenges, but his focus and talent helped him move ahead. His left-arm spin reminded many of Bishan Singh Bedi.

Records and achievements

Maninder Singh achieved many things during his career. Here is a list of his key records and achievements:

Most Tests Without Scoring 100 Runs: Maninder holds the record for playing the most Test matches without scoring 100 runs. He played 35 Test matches but did not score a century.

International Career Tests Played: 35 One-Day Internationals Played: 59

Wickets in Test Matches: Maninder took 88 wickets in 35 Test matches. His best performance in a match was 7 wickets for 27 runs.

Wickets in One-Day Internationals: Maninder took 66 wickets in 59 One-Day Internationals. His best performance in an ODI was 4 wickets for 22 runs.

1988 Asian Cup: Maninder was part of the Indian team that won the 1988 Asian Cup.

1986-87 Madras Test: During the 1986-87 series, Maninder’s dismissal in the Madras Test resulted in a tie against Australia.

Personal life

Maninder Singh, a former Indian cricketer and commentator, has faced many moments in his personal life. He has gone through highs and lows in his journey.

Family

Maninder Singh is married to Malil. They have two children: a daughter named Rui and a son named Arjun. He went to SGTB Khalsa College in Delhi University.

Finance

Maninder Singh's net worth is $5 million according to data from 2024.

Scandals

Maninder's career faced some tough times. In 1988, during India's tour of the West Indies, he injured his finger. This injury kept him out of the game for a while.

In 2007, the police questioned Maninder about possessing cocaine. They claimed to find 1.5 grams of cocaine at his house in East Delhi. The drugs were allegedly sold to him by a Nigerian national. Maninder denied the charges. He was cleared of all charges in 2012.

In June 2007, Maninder was hospitalized with wrist injuries. His wife stated that it was an accident. However, media reports suggested it could have been a suicide attempt or a domestic issue.

Fans

Maninder Singh has a large fan following, with 578,000 followers.