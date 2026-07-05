Kuldeep Randhir Hooda

Kuldeep Randhir Hooda

all rounder

Full name:Kuldeep Randhir Hooda
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):15 November 1989 (33)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Hometown:Rohtak, Haryana

Teams

2026 Teams

Daredevils Delhi

India Captains

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4821
Innings8819
Overs53.046.155.2
Balls---
Maidens623
Runs179232340
Wickets6918
Avg29.8325.7718.88
SR5330.7718.44
Eco3.375.026.14
BB235
4w000
5w001
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4821
Innings6815
Not outs031
Runs75164107
Balls Faced140169129
Avg12.532.87.64
SR53.5797.0482.94
Fours41010
Fifties010
Sixies231
Highest395829
Hundreds000

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