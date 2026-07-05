Kuldeep Randhir Hooda
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kuldeep Randhir Hooda
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|15 November 1989 (33)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Scorpio
|Hometown:
|Rohtak, Haryana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|8
|21
|Innings
|8
|8
|19
|Overs
|53.0
|46.1
|55.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|2
|3
|Runs
|179
|232
|340
|Wickets
|6
|9
|18
|Avg
|29.83
|25.77
|18.88
|SR
|53
|30.77
|18.44
|Eco
|3.37
|5.02
|6.14
|BB
|2
|3
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|8
|21
|Innings
|6
|8
|15
|Not outs
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|75
|164
|107
|Balls Faced
|140
|169
|129
|Avg
|12.5
|32.8
|7.64
|SR
|53.57
|97.04
|82.94
|Fours
|4
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|1
|Highest
|39
|58
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0