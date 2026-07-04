Abhitesh Prashar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abhitesh Prashar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|103
|103
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|20.6
|20.6
|SR
|21.6
|21.6
|Eco
|5.72
|5.72
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|58
|58
|Balls Faced
|42
|42
|Avg
|14.5
|14.5
|SR
|138.09
|138.09
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|20
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0