Abhitesh Prashar

Abhitesh Prashar

all rounder

Full name:Abhitesh Prashar

Teams

2023 Teams

Hungary

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs103103
Wickets55
Avg20.620.6
SR21.621.6
Eco5.725.72
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs5858
Balls Faced4242
Avg14.514.5
SR138.09138.09
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2020
Hundreds00

Another Players

Rehman, Abdul

Rehman, Abdul

Chauhan, Sachin

Chauhan, Sachin

Goutham, Sai

Goutham, Sai

Basit, Abdul

Basit, Abdul

Mannan, Abdul

Mannan, Abdul

Adapaka, Bhavani Prasad

Adapaka, Bhavani Prasad

Hassan, Mueez Ul

Hassan, Mueez Ul

Kheterpal, Abhishek

Kheterpal, Abhishek

Bhaiji, Maaz

Bhaiji, Maaz

Fontaine, Mark

Fontaine, Mark