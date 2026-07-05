Santosh Shivram Shinde
batsman
|Full name:
|Santosh Shivram Shinde
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|57.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|1
|Runs
|134
|49
|Wickets
|6
|2
|Avg
|22.33
|24.5
|SR
|57
|51
|Eco
|2.35
|2.88
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|10
|Balls Faced
|57
|11
|Avg
|3
|5
|SR
|10.52
|90.9
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0