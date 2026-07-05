Santosh Shivram Shinde

Santosh Shivram Shinde

batsman

Full name:Santosh Shivram Shinde
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Chepauk Super Gillies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches23
Innings33
Overs57.017.0
Balls--
Maidens171
Runs13449
Wickets62
Avg22.3324.5
SR5751
Eco2.352.88
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches23
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs610
Balls Faced5711
Avg35
SR10.5290.9
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest69
Hundreds00

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