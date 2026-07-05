Aftab Alam

Aftab Alam

bowler

Full name:Aftab Alam
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2712175543
Innings2712345443
Overs209.340.5392.5424.1147.1
Balls-----
Maidens14071283
Runs1033324131621521206
Wickets4111457253
Avg25.1929.4529.2429.8822.75
SR30.6522.2752.3735.3416.66
Eco4.937.933.355.078.19
BB42944
4w10012
5w00200
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2712175543
Innings175263722
Not outs1031168
Runs80239522983
Balls Faced107938724683
Avg11.42115.810.95.92
SR74.7622.22102.0693.08100
Fours9041179
Fifties00100
Sixies3017133
Highest161833323
Hundreds00000

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