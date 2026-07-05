Aftab Alam
bowler
|Full name:
|Aftab Alam
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|12
|17
|55
|43
|Innings
|27
|12
|34
|54
|43
|Overs
|209.3
|40.5
|392.5
|424.1
|147.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|0
|71
|28
|3
|Runs
|1033
|324
|1316
|2152
|1206
|Wickets
|41
|11
|45
|72
|53
|Avg
|25.19
|29.45
|29.24
|29.88
|22.75
|SR
|30.65
|22.27
|52.37
|35.34
|16.66
|Eco
|4.93
|7.93
|3.35
|5.07
|8.19
|BB
|4
|2
|9
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|12
|17
|55
|43
|Innings
|17
|5
|26
|37
|22
|Not outs
|10
|3
|1
|16
|8
|Runs
|80
|2
|395
|229
|83
|Balls Faced
|107
|9
|387
|246
|83
|Avg
|11.42
|1
|15.8
|10.9
|5.92
|SR
|74.76
|22.22
|102.06
|93.08
|100
|Fours
|9
|0
|41
|17
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|17
|13
|3
|Highest
|16
|1
|83
|33
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0