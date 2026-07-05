Ahmed Wardak
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ahmed Wardak
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|31.5
|31.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|212
|212
|Wickets
|14
|14
|Avg
|15.14
|15.14
|SR
|13.64
|13.64
|Eco
|6.65
|6.65
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|66
|66
|Balls Faced
|74
|74
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|89.18
|89.18
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|29
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0