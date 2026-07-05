Ahmed Wardak

Ahmed Wardak

all rounder

Full name:Ahmed Wardak
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2024 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1010
Overs31.531.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs212212
Wickets1414
Avg15.1415.14
SR13.6413.64
Eco6.656.65
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings66
Not outs33
Runs6666
Balls Faced7474
Avg2222
SR89.1889.18
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2929
Hundreds00

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