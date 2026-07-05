Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti
bowler
|Full name:
|Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|2
|Innings
|2
|6
|1
|Overs
|9.0
|34.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|176
|13
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|Avg
|0
|58.66
|0
|SR
|0
|68
|0
|Eco
|4.22
|5.17
|6.5
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|2
|Innings
|4
|6
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|62
|112
|15
|Balls Faced
|110
|151
|11
|Avg
|15.5
|22.4
|7.5
|SR
|56.36
|74.17
|136.36
|Fours
|9
|10
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|40
|39
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0