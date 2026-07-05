Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti

Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti

bowler

Full name:Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Sialkot Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches272
Innings261
Overs9.034.02.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3817613
Wickets030
Avg058.660
SR0680
Eco4.225.176.5
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches272
Innings462
Not outs010
Runs6211215
Balls Faced11015111
Avg15.522.47.5
SR56.3674.17136.36
Fours9102
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest403915
Hundreds000

Another Players

Mehmood, Ashir

Mehmood, Ashir

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Huraira, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Baig, Mirza Tahir

Baig, Mirza Tahir

Waleed, Mohammad

Waleed, Mohammad

Abbas, Mohammad

Abbas, Mohammad

Waqar, Momin

Waqar, Momin

Butt, Amad

Butt, Amad

Akhtar, Shoaib

Akhtar, Shoaib

Khalid, Usman

Khalid, Usman