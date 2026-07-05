Aimal Khan

Aimal Khan

batsman

Full name:Aimal Khan

Teams

2023 Teams

Pakistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches61
Innings20
Overs30.00
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs860
Wickets30
Avg28.660
SR600
Eco2.860
BB30
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches61
Innings80
Not outs10
Runs2360
Balls Faced5100
Avg33.710
SR46.270
Fours360
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1130
Hundreds10

Another Players

Nawaz, Hamza

Nawaz, Hamza

Hassan, Ahmad

Hassan, Ahmad

Shah, Ubaid

Shah, Ubaid

Khalil, Khubaih

Khalil, Khubaih

Akram, Faisal

Akram, Faisal

Ullah, Riaz

Ullah, Riaz

Arshad, Haroon

Arshad, Haroon

Ali, Sajjad

Ali, Sajjad

Khan, Shahzaib

Khan, Shahzaib

Huraira, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad