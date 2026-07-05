Aimal Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Aimal Khan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|1
|Innings
|2
|0
|Overs
|30.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|86
|0
|Wickets
|3
|0
|Avg
|28.66
|0
|SR
|60
|0
|Eco
|2.86
|0
|BB
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|1
|Innings
|8
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|236
|0
|Balls Faced
|510
|0
|Avg
|33.71
|0
|SR
|46.27
|0
|Fours
|36
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|113
|0
|Hundreds
|1
|0