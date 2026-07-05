International career

Shahzaib Khan was born on October 5, 2005, in Mansehra, Pakistan. He is a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. His performances in junior cricket brought attention to his skills. He played for the Pakistan Under-19 team and became well-known after scoring 159 runs in the opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 against India. This performance helped Pakistan secure an important victory.

He has been active in domestic cricket as well. He played for teams like Mardan Warriors and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. His performances in domestic matches showed his potential to become an important player for Pakistan in the future.

As a batsman, he plays with precision and aggression. He can handle both fast and spin bowlers effectively. His left-handed stance creates difficulties for right-handed bowlers.

His slow left-arm orthodox bowling adds strength to his game. He has the ability to break partnerships and control the game in limited-overs matches. Captains have relied on him in junior and domestic cricket.

2022 – Pakistan U19 Debut: Shahzaib Khan joined the Pakistan Under-19 team in November 2022 for a home series against Bangladesh. His performance in that series was weak. He scored only 16 runs in three one-day matches. He later admitted that he could not play well and struggled in those games.

2024 – Under-19 Asia Cup: The Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 changed Shahzaib’s journey. In the first match against India, he played with confidence and scored 159 runs. His innings helped Pakistan win the match. Experts praised his calm approach and strong batting skills.

Shahzaib Khan has not played for the senior national team yet. His performances in junior cricket show that he has the potential to reach that level.

Leagues Participation

Shahzaib Khan has not played in any professional leagues yet. His performances have been limited to junior and domestic cricket.

Domestic career

Shahzaib Khan started playing domestic cricket in Pakistan. He played for Abbottabad and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. His first-class debut was in October 2024. Later, he played List A and T20 matches in the same season.

His early matches were not very successful, but he faced strong teams and learned from those games. In List A cricket, he scored 117 runs in five matches. His highest score was 42. He played for Mardan Warriors, which helped him face better bowlers and improve his batting. His left-handed style and ability to keep the scoreboard moving make him a useful player.

In January and February 2025, he played several matches for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. He played against teams like Water and Power Development Authority, Khan Research Laboratories, and State Bank of Pakistan. His performances in domestic cricket are helping him grow as a cricketer.

Records and achievements

Shahzaib Khan has performed well in youth and domestic cricket. Below are some of his main achievements.

2024

Scored 159 runs against India in the Under-19 Asia Cup. His innings played a big role in Pakistan’s victory.

Played his first List A match for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.

2025

Represented Abbottabad and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in first-class cricket.

Took part in key domestic matches and improved his all-round skills.

Personal life

Shahzaib Khan has a strong focus on his cricket career, supported by his family and fans. As he continues to grow in his career, he keeps his personal life relatively private.

Finance

As of November 2024, Shahzaib’s exact net worth is not known. At 19 years old, he is still early in his professional career. It is expected that his earnings will increase as he takes part in more leagues and enters sponsorship deals.

Family

Shahzaib’s family has always supported his love for cricket. This support has helped him develop his skills from a young age. He participated in local cricket tournaments, where he first caught the attention of regional selectors.

House

Shahzaib lives in Mansehra, Pakistan.

Scandals

Shahzaib’s journey has not been without challenges. In 2022, during the home series against Bangladesh, he struggled and only scored 16 runs in three one-day games. Despite this, he stayed focused on improving his game.

Fans

Shahzaib has a growing fan base. He has around 38,000 followers on Instagram, where fans follow his cricket career.