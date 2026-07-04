Akramullah Malikzada

Akramullah Malikzada

bowler

Full name:Akramullah Malikzada
Nationality:Hungary

Teams

2023 Teams

Hungary

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4444
Wickets11
Avg4444
SR1818
Eco14.6614.66
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs00
Balls Faced22
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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