Akramullah Malikzada
bowler
|Full name:
|Akramullah Malikzada
|Nationality:
|Hungary
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|44
|44
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|44
|44
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|14.66
|14.66
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|2
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0