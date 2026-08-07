Alam Nakash

Alam Nakash

all rounder

Full name:Alam Nakash
Nationality:Korea, republic of

Teams

2024 Teams

Korea Republic

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs7.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5555
Wickets44
Avg13.7513.75
SR10.510.5
Eco7.857.85
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs2525
Balls Faced2828
Avg6.256.25
SR89.2889.28
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2424
Hundreds00

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