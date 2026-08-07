Alam Nakash
all rounder
|Full name:
|Alam Nakash
|Nationality:
|Korea, republic of
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|7.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|55
|55
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|13.75
|13.75
|SR
|10.5
|10.5
|Eco
|7.85
|7.85
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|25
|25
|Balls Faced
|28
|28
|Avg
|6.25
|6.25
|SR
|89.28
|89.28
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|24
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0