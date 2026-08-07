Hyo Beom Ahn

Hyo Beom Ahn

bowler

Full name:Hyo Beom Ahn
Nationality:Korea, republic of

Teams

2024 Teams

Korea Republic

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3535
Wickets11
Avg3535
SR1818
Eco11.6611.66
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs88
Balls Faced1414
Avg44
SR57.1457.14
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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