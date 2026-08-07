Hyo Beom Ahn
bowler
|Full name:
|Hyo Beom Ahn
|Nationality:
|Korea, republic of
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|35
|35
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|35
|35
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|11.66
|11.66
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|8
|Balls Faced
|14
|14
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|57.14
|57.14
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0