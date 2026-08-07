Muhammad Shoaib Raja

Muhammad Shoaib Raja

wicket keeper

Full name:Muhammad Shoaib Raja

Teams

2024 Teams

Korea Republic

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs7272
Balls Faced7676
Avg3636
SR94.7394.73
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest4040
Hundreds00

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