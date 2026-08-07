Iqbal Mudassir

Iqbal Mudassir

bowler

Full name:Iqbal Mudassir
Nationality:Korea, republic of

Teams

2024 Teams

Korea Republic

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5353
Wickets11
Avg5353
SR2424
Eco13.2513.25
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs6666
Balls Faced5353
Avg2222
SR124.52124.52
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest4646
Hundreds00

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