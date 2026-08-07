Iqbal Mudassir
bowler
|Full name:
|Iqbal Mudassir
|Nationality:
|Korea, republic of
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|53
|53
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|53
|53
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|13.25
|13.25
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|66
|66
|Balls Faced
|53
|53
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|124.52
|124.52
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|46
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0