Daeyeon Kim

Daeyeon Kim

batsman

Full name:Daeyeon Kim
Nationality:Korea, republic of

Teams

2024 Teams

Korea Republic

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8383
Wickets22
Avg41.541.5
SR2727
Eco9.229.22
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs6464
Balls Faced6868
Avg1616
SR94.1194.11
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2929
Hundreds00

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