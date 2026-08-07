Daeyeon Kim
batsman
|Full name:
|Daeyeon Kim
|Nationality:
|Korea, republic of
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|83
|83
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|41.5
|41.5
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|9.22
|9.22
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|64
|64
|Balls Faced
|68
|68
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|94.11
|94.11
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|29
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0