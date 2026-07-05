Alisa Scantlebury
batsman
|Full name:
|Alisa Scantlebury
|Nationality:
|Barbados
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|2
|Balls Faced
|34
|24
|Avg
|8
|1
|SR
|47.05
|8.33
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0