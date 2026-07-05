Alisa Scantlebury

Alisa Scantlebury

batsman

Full name:Alisa Scantlebury
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbados Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs162
Balls Faced3424
Avg81
SR47.058.33
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest82
Hundreds00

Another Players

Williams, Aaliyah

Williams, Aaliyah

Fletcher, Afy

Fletcher, Afy

Herbert-Mayers, Theanny

Herbert-Mayers, Theanny

Callender, Asabi

Callender, Asabi

Knight, Kyshona

Knight, Kyshona

Henry, Chinelle

Henry, Chinelle

Joseph, Qiana

Joseph, Qiana

Elliott, Keila

Elliott, Keila

Alleyne, Aaliyah

Alleyne, Aaliyah

Connell, Shamilia Shontell

Connell, Shamilia Shontell