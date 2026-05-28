Qiana Joseph

Qiana Joseph

bowler

Full name:Qiana Joseph
Nationality:Saint Lucia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

West Indies Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1048
Innings1037
Overs69.412.023.4
Balls---
Maidens401
Runs31058136
Wickets1116
Avg28.185822.66
SR387223.66
Eco4.444.835.74
BB211
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1048
Innings615
Not outs212
Runs382112
Balls Faced657110
Avg9.5037.33
SR58.4628.57101.81
Fours5011
Fifties001
Sixies003
Highest21250
Hundreds000

Qiana Joseph Schedule & Results

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

ResultIreland vs West Indies

Ireland vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

103

WIN

WIN

104

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

174

WIN

WIN

199

ResultIreland vs West Indies

Ireland vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

99

WIN

WIN

141

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

111

WIN

WIN

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultWest Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

WIN

WIN

163

NZL

NZL

162

ResultWest Indies vs Scotland

West Indies vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

WIN

WIN

153

SCO

SCO

146

ResultWest Indies vs Sri Lanka

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

99

SRI

SRI

98

ResultEngland vs West Indies

England vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

186

WIN

WIN

148

ResultWest Indies vs Ireland

West Indies vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

128

IRL

IRL

129

ResultAustralia vs West Indies

Australia vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

AUS

AUS

127

WIN

WIN

125

International career

Qiana Joseph was born on January 1, 2001, in Saint Lucia. She plays as a left-arm orthodox bowler for Windward Islands and Barbados Royals. Qiana has represented the West Indies in both One Day Internationals (WODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (WT20Is), making a strong impact in women's cricket.

2017

  • WODI Debut: On July 2, 2017, Qiana played her first WODI against South Africa Women at Leicester during the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.
  • Key Moment: Qiana was named in the West Indies squad for the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.

2018

  • November 2018: She replaced the injured Sheneta Grimmond in the West Indies squad for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

2021

  • May 2021: Qiana received a central contract from Cricket West Indies.
  • June 2021: She was named in the West Indies A Team for a series against Pakistan.
  • August 2021: Qiana was selected for the West Indies Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) squad to face South Africa. She made her WT20I debut on August 31, 2021, at North Sound against South Africa.
  • October 2021: Qiana was included in the West Indies squad for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2024

  • ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Qiana was named in the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. During the tournament, she scored 52 runs in a group match against England, helping the team reach the semi-finals with a six-wicket win.

Career Stats:

  • WODI:
    • Matches Played: 18
    • Wickets Taken: 13
    • Bowling Average: 29.00
    • Economy Rate: 4.85
    • Best Bowling: 2/24
  • WT20I:
    • Matches Played: 21
    • Wickets Taken: 4
    • Bowling Average: 48.25
    • Economy Rate: 5.70
    • Best Bowling: 2/26

Leagues Participation

Qiana Joseph has been part of the Women's Caribbean Premier League since it started in 2022. She plays for the Barbados Royals and helps the team in the competition.

Women's Caribbean Premier League

She has shown consistent performance, contributing to her team's success in the league, including key victories and match-winning performances.

Year

Team

Notes

2022

Barbados Royals

Qiana Joseph played in 2022. On September 3, 2022, she scored 30 runs in 19 balls against Guyana Amazon Warriors, helping the team win and reach the finals.

2023

Barbados Royals

In the 2023 final on September 10, Barbados Royals won against Guyana Amazon Warriors by 8 points. Joseph played 5 games, scoring 84 runs with an average of 93.33.

2024

Barbados Royals

Joseph played in the 2024 WCPL. In the 5th match, the Barbados Royals defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 17 points. Joseph won Player of the Match.

Domestic career

Qiana Joseph is a cricketer from Saint Lucia. She first played for the Saint Lucia team in 2014 and then joined the Windward Islands women's team in 2016. Joseph became the captain of the Windward Islands U-19 women's team in 2019. That year, her team lost to Guyana by 18 points in the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze, where she was dismissed by wicketkeeper Akase Thompson.

In 2020, Joseph won the Best Player award at the Saint Lucia Women's T20 tournament, scoring 114 runs and taking 2 wickets. In 2022, during the Cricket West Indies CG United Women's Cup, Windward Islands defeated Leopard Islands by 151 runs, finishing fifth. In 2023, she took 4 wickets for 18 runs in a match against Guyana in the Women's Super50 Cup, helping her team win by 9 wickets.

As of February 2025, Joseph decided to leave Windward Islands and play for the Leeward Islands in the 2025 competition. She had been with Windward Islands for almost a decade, contributing with both bat and ball.

Records and achievements

Qiana Joseph has achieved many milestones in her cricket career. Here are some of her main awards and records:

  • 2020: Best Player Award at the Saint Lucia Women's T20 tournament (Windward Islands). She scored 114 runs and took 2 wickets.
  • 2024: Player of the Match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against England.
  • 2024: Player of the Match in the fifth match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Her team, the Barbados Royals, defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 17 points.

Personal life

Qiana Joseph keeps her personal life mostly private. Some details about her family, wealth, and fans are known. She has a strong connection with her family, and fans admire her charity work.

Finance

As of 2024, her net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Family

Information about her family and relationships is not public. She was born and raised in Saint Lucia, and her family supports her by attending her matches.

Fans

Qiana Joseph supports charities and helps children in need. Fans really appreciate her for this. She has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.

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