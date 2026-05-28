International career

Qiana Joseph was born on January 1, 2001, in Saint Lucia. She plays as a left-arm orthodox bowler for Windward Islands and Barbados Royals. Qiana has represented the West Indies in both One Day Internationals (WODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (WT20Is), making a strong impact in women's cricket.

2017

WODI Debut: On July 2, 2017, Qiana played her first WODI against South Africa Women at Leicester during the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Key Moment: Qiana was named in the West Indies squad for the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.

2018

November 2018: She replaced the injured Sheneta Grimmond in the West Indies squad for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

2021

May 2021: Qiana received a central contract from Cricket West Indies.

June 2021: She was named in the West Indies A Team for a series against Pakistan.

August 2021: Qiana was selected for the West Indies Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) squad to face South Africa. She made her WT20I debut on August 31, 2021, at North Sound against South Africa.

October 2021: Qiana was included in the West Indies squad for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2024

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Qiana was named in the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. During the tournament, she scored 52 runs in a group match against England, helping the team reach the semi-finals with a six-wicket win.

Career Stats:

WODI: Matches Played: 18 Wickets Taken: 13 Bowling Average: 29.00 Economy Rate: 4.85 Best Bowling: 2/24

WT20I: Matches Played: 21 Wickets Taken: 4 Bowling Average: 48.25 Economy Rate: 5.70 Best Bowling: 2/26



Leagues Participation

Qiana Joseph has been part of the Women's Caribbean Premier League since it started in 2022. She plays for the Barbados Royals and helps the team in the competition.

Women's Caribbean Premier League

She has shown consistent performance, contributing to her team's success in the league, including key victories and match-winning performances.

Year Team Notes 2022 Barbados Royals Qiana Joseph played in 2022. On September 3, 2022, she scored 30 runs in 19 balls against Guyana Amazon Warriors, helping the team win and reach the finals. 2023 Barbados Royals In the 2023 final on September 10, Barbados Royals won against Guyana Amazon Warriors by 8 points. Joseph played 5 games, scoring 84 runs with an average of 93.33. 2024 Barbados Royals Joseph played in the 2024 WCPL. In the 5th match, the Barbados Royals defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 17 points. Joseph won Player of the Match.

Domestic career

Qiana Joseph is a cricketer from Saint Lucia. She first played for the Saint Lucia team in 2014 and then joined the Windward Islands women's team in 2016. Joseph became the captain of the Windward Islands U-19 women's team in 2019. That year, her team lost to Guyana by 18 points in the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze, where she was dismissed by wicketkeeper Akase Thompson.

In 2020, Joseph won the Best Player award at the Saint Lucia Women's T20 tournament, scoring 114 runs and taking 2 wickets. In 2022, during the Cricket West Indies CG United Women's Cup, Windward Islands defeated Leopard Islands by 151 runs, finishing fifth. In 2023, she took 4 wickets for 18 runs in a match against Guyana in the Women's Super50 Cup, helping her team win by 9 wickets.

As of February 2025, Joseph decided to leave Windward Islands and play for the Leeward Islands in the 2025 competition. She had been with Windward Islands for almost a decade, contributing with both bat and ball.

Records and achievements

Qiana Joseph has achieved many milestones in her cricket career. Here are some of her main awards and records:

2020: Best Player Award at the Saint Lucia Women's T20 tournament (Windward Islands). She scored 114 runs and took 2 wickets.

2024: Player of the Match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against England.

2024: Player of the Match in the fifth match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Her team, the Barbados Royals, defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 17 points.

Personal life

Qiana Joseph keeps her personal life mostly private. Some details about her family, wealth, and fans are known. She has a strong connection with her family, and fans admire her charity work.

Finance

As of 2024, her net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Family

Information about her family and relationships is not public. She was born and raised in Saint Lucia, and her family supports her by attending her matches.

Fans

Qiana Joseph supports charities and helps children in need. Fans really appreciate her for this. She has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.