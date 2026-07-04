Ameer Hamzah

Ameer Hamzah

bowler

Full name:Ameer Hamzah
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2023 Teams

Spain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3535
Wickets33
Avg11.6611.66
SR1212
Eco5.835.83
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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