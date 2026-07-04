Ameer Hamzah
bowler
|Full name:
|Ameer Hamzah
|Nationality:
|Spain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|35
|35
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|11.66
|11.66
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|5.83
|5.83
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0