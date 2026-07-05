Amish Sidhu
bowler
|Full name:
|Amish Sidhu
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|4
|Innings
|7
|3
|Overs
|33.5
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|213
|52
|Wickets
|5
|2
|Avg
|42.6
|26
|SR
|40.6
|15
|Eco
|6.29
|10.4
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|4
|Innings
|4
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|4
|10
|Balls Faced
|26
|17
|Avg
|1.33
|5
|SR
|15.38
|58.82
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0