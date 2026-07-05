Amish Sidhu

Amish Sidhu

bowler

Full name:Amish Sidhu
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Leinster Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches74
Innings73
Overs33.55.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs21352
Wickets52
Avg42.626
SR40.615
Eco6.2910.4
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches74
Innings42
Not outs10
Runs410
Balls Faced2617
Avg1.335
SR15.3858.82
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest28
Hundreds00

Another Players

Lues, Dylan

Lues, Dylan

Frost, Alistair

Frost, Alistair

Tector, Harry

Tector, Harry

Rosslee, Adam

Rosslee, Adam

Doheny, Stephen

Doheny, Stephen

Lynch, Seamus

Lynch, Seamus

McNicholl, Sean

McNicholl, Sean

Hand, Fionn

Hand, Fionn

David O’Halloran

David O’Halloran

Harbinson, Samuel James

Harbinson, Samuel James