David O'Halloran
bowler
|Full name:
|David O'Halloran
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|6
|7
|Overs
|38.5
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|158
|165
|Wickets
|8
|7
|Avg
|19.75
|23.57
|SR
|29.12
|16.28
|Eco
|4.06
|8.68
|BB
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|1
|3
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|2
|9
|Balls Faced
|7
|14
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|28.57
|64.28
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0