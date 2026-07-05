David O'Halloran

David O'Halloran

bowler

Full name:David O'Halloran

Teams

2024 Teams

Leinster Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches67
Innings67
Overs38.519.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs158165
Wickets87
Avg19.7523.57
SR29.1216.28
Eco4.068.68
BB42
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches67
Innings13
Not outs13
Runs29
Balls Faced714
Avg00
SR28.5764.28
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest26
Hundreds00

Another Players

Lues, Dylan

Lues, Dylan

Frost, Alistair

Frost, Alistair

Tector, Harry

Tector, Harry

Rosslee, Adam

Rosslee, Adam

Doheny, Stephen

Doheny, Stephen

Lynch, Seamus

Lynch, Seamus

McNicholl, Sean

McNicholl, Sean

Hand, Fionn

Hand, Fionn

Harbinson, Samuel James

Harbinson, Samuel James

Ford, Greg

Ford, Greg