Harry Tector News View all The latest news about Harry Tector is collected here with details about the relationship between the players in the team, past results and predictions for the upcoming cricket matches. Ireland tour of Bangladesh | Ireland stun Bangladesh with 39-run win in first T20I Ireland beat Bangladesh by 39 runs in the first of the three-match T20I series in Chattogram. Harry Tector’s unbeaten half-century took Ireland to 181/4 before Matthew Humphreys and Barry McCarthy picked up seven wickets together to restrict the hosts despite Towhid Hridoy’s half-century. Harry Tector T20I Series Preview | Chattogram gets ready for Bangladesh vs Ireland opener Harry Tector Ireland vs West Indies Match Preview | In-form Ireland eye ODI series win after dominant win in the first ODI Harry Tector ‌WATCH, ZIM vs IRE | Harry Tector’s incredible sliding take curbs Nick Welch ten shy of maiden ton Harry Tector ENG vs IRE | Twitter reacts to rampant Broad mocking Tector after falling him into perfect trap

International career

Harry Tom Tector was born on December 6, 1999. He is a cricket player from Ireland. In 2016, he played for Ireland’s Under-19 team in the World Cup. He made his full international debut for Ireland in September 2019. In January 2020, Cricket Ireland gave him a full-time contract, one of nineteen players to receive it that year.

2017

Named captain of Ireland’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Became the leading wicket-taker for Ireland in the tournament with 8 wickets.

The ICC called him the rising star of the squad.

2018

Won Male Academy Player of the Year at Cricket Ireland Awards.

Awarded a central contract by Cricket Ireland for the 2019 season.

2019

Named in Ireland’s T20I squads but did not play early in the year.

Captained Ireland Wolves for the home series vs Scotland A.

Made T20I debut on September 17 against Scotland.

Played in the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier and was highlighted by the ICC as a player to watch.

2020

Named in Ireland’s ODI squad for the England series.

Made ODI debut on July 30 against England.

2021

Became white-ball captain of Ireland Wolves for Bangladesh tour; also captained red-ball matches after teammate withdrawal.

Captained Ireland Wolves against Netherlands A and was the highest run-scorer with 128 runs.

Named in Ireland’s provisional squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

2022

Scored first ODI century in July vs New Zealand.

2023

Named in Ireland’s squads for tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, including Tests, ODIs, and T20s.

Made Test debut on April 4 against Bangladesh and scored 50 runs, becoming the first Irish player to score a half-century on Test debut.

2024

Selected for Ireland’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2025

Played a Test match vs Zimbabwe in February.

Played ODI vs West Indies in May.

Played T20 vs West Indies in June, scoring 38 runs off 25 balls.

Career Stats (to mid-2025)

Test: 7 matches, 391 runs, average 28, 39 fours, 7 sixes.

ODI: 54 matches, 1,992 runs, average 46, 155 fours, 46 sixes.

T20I: 85 matches, 1,443 runs, average 23, 118 fours, 35 sixes.

ICC Rankings (mid-2025)

Test batting: 79th with 370 points.

ODI batting: 6th with 708 points.

T20I batting: 89th with 402 points.

Leagues Participation

Harry Tector has taken part in some well-known T20 leagues. In 2022, he played for the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League. More recently, in 2024, he joined the Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Bangladesh Premier League

Harry Tector played for the Sylhet Strikers in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League. He scored 146 runs during the 2023/24 season, contributing to the team's efforts throughout the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2024 Sylhet Strikers Scored 146 runs in the 2023/24 season

Caribbean Premier League

In 2022, Harry Tector played for the Barbados Royals. During the Caribbean Premier League that year, he helped the team secure a 36-point win against the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots alongside Azam Khan.

Year Team Notes 2022 Barbados Royals Contributed to a 36-point victory vs St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Domestic career

Harry Tector began his domestic cricket career with Munster Reds, making his Twenty20 debut in May 2017 during the Inter-Provincial Trophy. He then debuted in List A cricket for the Northern Knights in May 2018, followed by his first-class debut for the same team just a day later. In July 2019, Tector was chosen to play for the Dublin Chiefs in the first Euro T20 Slam tournament. That same month, he scored his first century in first-class cricket while playing for Northern Knights against Leinster Lightning. In March 2021, Tector was appointed captain of the Northern Knights, leading the team in the domestic competitions. He continues to play regularly, with his most recent matches in 2025 across all formats.

Records and achievements

Harry Tector has played well for Ireland in all forms of cricket. He has played 7 Test matches and scored 391 runs with an average of 28, hitting 39 fours and 7 sixes. His latest Test was in February 2025 against Zimbabwe. In ODIs, he has played 54 matches, scored 1,992 runs with an average of 46, and hit 155 fours and 46 sixes. His recent ODI was in May 2025 in Dublin. In T20Is, Tector played 85 matches and scored 1,443 runs with an average of 23, including 118 fours and 35 sixes. In June 2025, he scored 38 runs off 25 balls against the West Indies.

In ICC rankings, he stands 79th in Test batting with 370 points, 6th in ODI batting with 708 points, and 89th in T20 batting with 402 points.

Here are some awards and achievements by year:

In 2018, he won the Academy Men’s Player of the Year at the Cricket Ireland Awards.

In 2023, he earned the Men’s International Player of the Year at the Business Plus Irish Cricket Awards.

In May 2023, he became the first Irish player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

Personal life

Harry Tector was born on December 6, 1999, in Dublin, Ireland. He comes from a family involved in sports and has been gaining attention both on and off the field.

Family

Harry’s cousin is rugby player Charlie Tector. He has two brothers, Jack and Tim, who also play cricket; Tim was the captain of Ireland’s Under-19 team in 2022. His sister, Alice, plays for the Ireland women’s cricket team.

Finance

Harry’s net worth is about 2 million US dollars, earned through his cricket career and related activities.

Cars and Home

He was born and lives in Dublin. Details about his house and cars are not widely known.

Scandals

In July 2024, Harry was fined by the International Cricket Council after a Test match against Zimbabwe. He showed disagreement with an umpire’s decision, delayed leaving the field, and threw his bat and gloves while leaving. The ICC fined him 15% of his match fee and gave him a disciplinary point. This was his first such incident in two years.

Fans

Harry has around 16,000 followers on Instagram.