Samuel James Harbinson

Samuel James Harbinson

bowler

Full name:Samuel James Harbinson
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2024 Teams

Leinster Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches45
Innings45
Overs15.214.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs84150
Wickets24
Avg4237.5
SR4621.25
Eco5.4710.58
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches45
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs9181
Balls Faced8652
Avg45.540.5
SR105.81155.76
Fours912
Fifties00
Sixies41
Highest4845
Hundreds00

Another Players

Lues, Dylan

Lues, Dylan

Frost, Alistair

Frost, Alistair

Tector, Harry

Tector, Harry

Rosslee, Adam

Rosslee, Adam

Doheny, Stephen

Doheny, Stephen

Lynch, Seamus

Lynch, Seamus

McNicholl, Sean

McNicholl, Sean

Hand, Fionn

Hand, Fionn

David O’Halloran

David O’Halloran

Ford, Greg

Ford, Greg