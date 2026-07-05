Samuel James Harbinson
bowler
|Full name:
|Samuel James Harbinson
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|4
|5
|Overs
|15.2
|14.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|84
|150
|Wickets
|2
|4
|Avg
|42
|37.5
|SR
|46
|21.25
|Eco
|5.47
|10.58
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|91
|81
|Balls Faced
|86
|52
|Avg
|45.5
|40.5
|SR
|105.81
|155.76
|Fours
|9
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|Highest
|48
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0