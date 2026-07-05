Andrew Reyes

Andrew Reyes

all rounder

Full name:Andrew Reyes
Nationality:Gibraltar
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Gibraltar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings99
Overs18.418.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs155155
Wickets77
Avg22.1422.14
SR1616
Eco8.38.3
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1111
Not outs11
Runs118118
Balls Faced153153
Avg11.811.8
SR77.1277.12
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4444
Hundreds00

Another Players

West, Jonathan

West, Jonathan

Mirpuri, Kabir

Mirpuri, Kabir

Latin, Iain Douglas Michael

Latin, Iain Douglas Michael

Bodha, Samarth

Bodha, Samarth

Whelan, Matthew

Whelan, Matthew

Sawyer, Alex

Sawyer, Alex

Nestor, Kenroy

Nestor, Kenroy

Simpson, Zachary Charles Serfaty

Simpson, Zachary Charles Serfaty

Advani, Nikhil

Advani, Nikhil

Horrocks, Jack

Horrocks, Jack