Andrew Reyes
all rounder
|Full name:
|Andrew Reyes
|Nationality:
|Gibraltar
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|18.4
|18.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|155
|155
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|22.14
|22.14
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|8.3
|8.3
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|118
|118
|Balls Faced
|153
|153
|Avg
|11.8
|11.8
|SR
|77.12
|77.12
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|44
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0