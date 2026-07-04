Matthew Whelan

Matthew Whelan

batsman

Full name:Matthew Whelan

Teams

2026 Teams

Gibraltar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings77
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs147147
Wickets33
Avg4949
SR2626
Eco11.311.3
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs6060
Balls Faced6060
Avg1010
SR100100
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2727
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Latin, Iain Douglas Michael

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Bodha, Samarth

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Sawyer, Alex

Sawyer, Alex

Nestor, Kenroy

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Simpson, Zachary Charles Serfaty

Simpson, Zachary Charles Serfaty

Advani, Nikhil

Advani, Nikhil

Horrocks, Jack

Horrocks, Jack