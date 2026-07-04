Matthew Whelan
batsman
|Full name:
|Matthew Whelan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|147
|147
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|49
|49
|SR
|26
|26
|Eco
|11.3
|11.3
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|60
|60
|Balls Faced
|60
|60
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0