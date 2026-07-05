Jonathan Paul West

Jonathan Paul West

wicket keeper

Full name:Jonathan Paul West
Nationality:England

Teams

2023 Teams

Gibraltar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs3232
Balls Faced5353
Avg88
SR60.3760.37
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1414
Hundreds00

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