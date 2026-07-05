Zachary Charles Serfaty Simpson

Zachary Charles Serfaty Simpson

bowler

Full name:Zachary Charles Serfaty Simpson

Teams

2023 Teams

Gibraltar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs2.52.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3232
Wickets22
Avg1616
SR8.58.5
Eco11.2911.29
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

West, Jonathan

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Mirpuri, Kabir

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Latin, Iain Douglas Michael

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Bodha, Samarth

Bodha, Samarth

Whelan, Matthew

Whelan, Matthew

Sawyer, Alex

Sawyer, Alex

Nestor, Kenroy

Nestor, Kenroy

Advani, Nikhil

Advani, Nikhil

Horrocks, Jack

Horrocks, Jack