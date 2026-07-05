Zachary Charles Serfaty Simpson
bowler
|Full name:
|Zachary Charles Serfaty Simpson
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.5
|2.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|32
|32
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|8.5
|8.5
|Eco
|11.29
|11.29
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0