Anthony Robert Andresen Chambers

Anthony Robert Andresen Chambers

batsman

Full name:Anthony Robert Andresen Chambers

Teams

2024 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1313
Not outs11
Runs215215
Balls Faced228228
Avg17.9117.91
SR94.2994.29
Fours2626
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest4444
Hundreds00

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