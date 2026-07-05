Aravindaraj Arulprakasam

Aravindaraj Arulprakasam

bowler

Full name:Aravindaraj Arulprakasam
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221
Innings221
Overs5.013.01.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs431049
Wickets020
Avg745232.83
SR723925
Eco8.689
BB112
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221
Innings210
Not outs100
Runs500
Balls Faced2193
Avg500
SR23.800
Fours100
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest400
Hundreds000

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