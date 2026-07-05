Aravindaraj Arulprakasam
bowler
|Full name:
|Aravindaraj Arulprakasam
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|2
|1
|Overs
|5.0
|13.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|104
|9
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|74
|52
|32.83
|SR
|72
|39
|25
|Eco
|8.6
|8
|9
|BB
|1
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|21
|9
|3
|Avg
|5
|0
|0
|SR
|23.8
|0
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0