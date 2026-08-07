Aritharan Vaseekaran

Aritharan Vaseekaran

batsman

Full name:Aritharan Vaseekaran
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs1919
Balls Faced1515
Avg1919
SR126.66126.66
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00

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