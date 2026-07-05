Asad Ali Zulfiqar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Asad Ali Zulfiqar
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|39
|Balls Faced
|86
|Avg
|13
|SR
|45.34
|Fours
|4
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|17
|Hundreds
|0