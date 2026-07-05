Asad Ali Zulfiqar

Asad Ali Zulfiqar

wicket keeper

Full name:Asad Ali Zulfiqar
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Netherlands

Netherlands Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches3
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches3
Innings3
Not outs0
Runs39
Balls Faced86
Avg13
SR45.34
Fours4
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest17
Hundreds0

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