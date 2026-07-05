Boris Harro Gabriel Gorlee
batsman
|Full name:
|Boris Harro Gabriel Gorlee
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|29
|29
|Balls Faced
|55
|55
|Avg
|9.66
|9.66
|SR
|52.72
|52.72
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0