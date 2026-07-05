Boris Harro Gabriel Gorlee

Boris Harro Gabriel Gorlee

batsman

Full name:Boris Harro Gabriel Gorlee
Nationality:Netherlands

Teams

2023 Teams

Netherlands

Netherlands Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches33
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs2929
Balls Faced5555
Avg9.669.66
SR52.7252.72
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1616
Hundreds00

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