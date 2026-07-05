Athar Mahmood
bowler
|Full name:
|Athar Mahmood
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|4
|Innings
|21
|16
|4
|Overs
|312.1
|116.1
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|48
|3
|0
|Runs
|1187
|793
|104
|Wickets
|39
|24
|1
|Avg
|30.43
|33.04
|104
|SR
|48.02
|29.04
|72
|Eco
|3.8
|6.82
|8.66
|BB
|9
|4
|1
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|4
|Innings
|14
|11
|2
|Not outs
|7
|5
|2
|Runs
|80
|45
|1
|Balls Faced
|180
|120
|3
|Avg
|11.42
|7.5
|0
|SR
|44.44
|37.5
|33.33
|Fours
|10
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|13
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0