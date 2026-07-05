Athar Mahmood

Athar Mahmood

bowler

Full name:Athar Mahmood

Teams

2026 Teams

Sialkot Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13164
Innings21164
Overs312.1116.112.0
Balls---
Maidens4830
Runs1187793104
Wickets39241
Avg30.4333.04104
SR48.0229.0472
Eco3.86.828.66
BB941
4w310
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13164
Innings14112
Not outs752
Runs80451
Balls Faced1801203
Avg11.427.50
SR44.4437.533.33
Fours1010
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest22131
Hundreds000

Another Players

Mehmood, Ashir

Mehmood, Ashir

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Huraira, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Baig, Mirza Tahir

Baig, Mirza Tahir

Waleed, Mohammad

Waleed, Mohammad

Abbas, Mohammad

Abbas, Mohammad

Waqar, Momin

Waqar, Momin

Butt, Amad

Butt, Amad

Akhtar, Shoaib

Akhtar, Shoaib

Khalid, Usman

Khalid, Usman