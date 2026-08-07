Barakatullah Ibrahimzai
all rounder
|Full name:
|Barakatullah Ibrahimzai
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|205
|Balls Faced
|369
|Avg
|41
|SR
|55.55
|Fours
|23
|Fifties
|2
|Sixies
|4
|Highest
|93
|Hundreds
|0