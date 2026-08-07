Barakatullah Ibrahimzai

Barakatullah Ibrahimzai

all rounder

Full name:Barakatullah Ibrahimzai
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2025 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Not outs0
Runs205
Balls Faced369
Avg41
SR55.55
Fours23
Fifties2
Sixies4
Highest93
Hundreds0

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dawoodzai, Faridoon

Dawoodzai, Faridoon

Khan, Naseer

Khan, Naseer

Arab, Yama

Arab, Yama

Zurmati, Rahimullah

Zurmati, Rahimullah

Kamron Khan, Kamran Hotak

Kamron Khan, Kamran Hotak

Shah, Noman

Shah, Noman

Shah, Numan

Shah, Numan

Durrani, Hizbullah

Durrani, Hizbullah

Nasir, Hassan

Nasir, Hassan