Bibek Kumar Yadav

Bibek Kumar Yadav

all rounder

Full name:Bibek Kumar Yadav
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4444
Wickets00
Avg036.5
SR024
Eco1111
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs1717
Balls Faced2525
Avg5.665.66
SR6868
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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