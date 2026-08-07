Bibek Kumar Yadav
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bibek Kumar Yadav
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|44
|44
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|36.5
|SR
|0
|24
|Eco
|11
|11
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|17
|Balls Faced
|25
|25
|Avg
|5.66
|5.66
|SR
|68
|68
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0