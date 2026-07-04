Mousom Dhakal
bowler
|Full name:
|Mousom Dhakal
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|9.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|44
|65
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|22
|32.5
|SR
|27
|21
|Eco
|4.88
|9.28
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|0
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|3
|Balls Faced
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|100
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0