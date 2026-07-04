Mousom Dhakal

Mousom Dhakal

bowler

Full name:Mousom Dhakal
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2023 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings12
Overs9.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4465
Wickets22
Avg2232.5
SR2721
Eco4.889.28
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings01
Not outs01
Runs03
Balls Faced03
Avg00
SR0100
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest03
Hundreds00

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