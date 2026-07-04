Kushal Patel
batsman
|Full name:
|Kushal Patel
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|46
|18
|55
|21
|Innings
|10
|3
|11
|3
|Overs
|32.0
|3.1
|42.0
|3.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|176
|8
|216
|8
|Wickets
|4
|3
|10
|3
|Avg
|44
|2.66
|21.6
|2.66
|SR
|48
|6.33
|25.2
|6.33
|Eco
|5.5
|2.52
|5.14
|2.52
|BB
|2
|1
|6
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|46
|18
|55
|21
|Innings
|45
|18
|53
|20
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Runs
|1032
|627
|1246
|707
|Balls Faced
|1271
|484
|1479
|541
|Avg
|22.93
|44.78
|23.5
|44.18
|SR
|81.19
|129.54
|84.24
|130.68
|Fours
|106
|65
|131
|75
|Fifties
|6
|5
|8
|5
|Sixies
|22
|22
|30
|24
|Highest
|115
|104
|115
|104
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|1
|1