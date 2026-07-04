Kushal Patel

Kushal Patel

batsman

Full name:Kushal Patel
Nationality:England

Teams

2023 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches46185521
Innings103113
Overs32.03.142.03.1
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs17682168
Wickets43103
Avg442.6621.62.66
SR486.3325.26.33
Eco5.52.525.142.52
BB2161
4w0000
5w0010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches46185521
Innings45185320
Not outs0404
Runs10326271246707
Balls Faced12714841479541
Avg22.9344.7823.544.18
SR81.19129.5484.24130.68
Fours1066513175
Fifties6585
Sixies22223024
Highest115104115104
Hundreds1111

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