Pratish GC

Pratish GC

bowler

Full name:Pratish GC
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList aT20
Matches357
Innings357
Overs21.030.019.0
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs90134139
Wickets224
Avg456734.75
SR639028.5
Eco4.284.467.31
BB112
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiList aT20
Matches357
Innings135
Not outs123
Runs114555
Balls Faced63334
Avg04527.5
SR183.33136.36161.76
Fours142
Fifties000
Sixies025
Highest112628
Hundreds000

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