Pratish GC
bowler
|Full name:
|Pratish GC
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|7
|Innings
|3
|5
|7
|Overs
|21.0
|30.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|90
|134
|139
|Wickets
|2
|2
|4
|Avg
|45
|67
|34.75
|SR
|63
|90
|28.5
|Eco
|4.28
|4.46
|7.31
|BB
|1
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|7
|Innings
|1
|3
|5
|Not outs
|1
|2
|3
|Runs
|11
|45
|55
|Balls Faced
|6
|33
|34
|Avg
|0
|45
|27.5
|SR
|183.33
|136.36
|161.76
|Fours
|1
|4
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|5
|Highest
|11
|26
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0