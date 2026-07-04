Sundeep Jora
batsman
|Full name:
|Sundeep Jora
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|7
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|7
|8
|Innings
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|56
|106
|80
|106
|Balls Faced
|67
|92
|85
|92
|Avg
|11.2
|17.66
|11.42
|17.66
|SR
|83.58
|115.21
|94.11
|115.21
|Fours
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Highest
|28
|53
|28
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0