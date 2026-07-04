Sundeep Jora

Sundeep Jora

batsman

Full name:Sundeep Jora
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches5878
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches5878
Innings5777
Not outs0101
Runs5610680106
Balls Faced67928592
Avg11.217.6611.4217.66
SR83.58115.2194.11115.21
Fours5565
Fifties0101
Sixies2444
Highest28532853
Hundreds0000

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