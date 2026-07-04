International career

Sompal Kami is a cricketer from Nepal. He was born on 2 February 1996. He bats with his right hand and bowls with his right arm at medium pace. Kami was one of the eleven players in Nepal's first-ever One Day International (ODI) match against the Netherlands in August 2018. In January 2019, he became the first Nepalese bowler to take five wickets in an ODI match.

2014

T20I Debut: Nepal vs Hong Kong at Chattogram on March 16, 2014.

UAE Tour: Played his first match for Nepal against the UAE in January 2014. Was part of Nepal’s squad for the 2014 World Cup Qualifier in New Zealand.

Played six List A matches in the World Cup Qualifier and took eight wickets.

Took four wickets in the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh with best figures of 2/13.

Took 5/47 against Malaysia in the 2014 ACC Premier League, which was the best bowling performance of his career.

Named best bowler of the tournament with 15 wickets.

Played in the 2014 Asian Games, taking five wickets at an average of just 4 runs and an economy rate of 2.50.

2015

ICC World Cricket League Division Two: Was Nepal’s leading wicket-taker, with 11 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 19.18.

Sri Lanka Tour: Played in the Emerging Trophy Tournament. Took 39 wickets in 8 innings.

Took six wickets in the 2015 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier at an average of 19.83 and an economy rate of 7.00.

2018

World Cricket League Division Two: Took 4/30 against UAE in the third match.

ODI Debut: Played his first ODI for Nepal against the Netherlands on August 1, 2018.

Asia Cup Qualifier: Was part of Nepal’s squad for the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier.

World T20 Qualifier: Played in the 2018–19 ICC World Twenty20 Asia Qualifier.

2019

Five-Wicket Haul: On January 26, took 5 wickets for 33 runs against the UAE, becoming the first Nepalese bowler to take a five-wicket haul in an ODI.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier: Was part of Nepal’s squad for the Regional Finals.

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Played in Bangladesh.

South Asian Games: Nepal won a bronze medal after beating the Maldives by five wickets.

2020

Central Contract: In September, the Cricket Association of Nepal gave him a central contract, making him one of 18 cricketers to be selected.

2023

Asian Games: Played against the Maldives and India in the 2023 Asian Games. Nepal won against the Maldives by 138 runs on October 1. Nepal lost to India by 23 runs in a 20-over match.



2024

Hat-Trick: Took his first T20I hat-trick against the Ireland Wolves on March 26.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Played in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Played 3 matches, scored 54 runs, and took 2 wickets for 10 runs.

Player of the Series: Was named Player of the Series after taking 5 wickets in 3 matches against the United States.

ODI Career Stats: Played 61 ODIs, taking 79 wickets at an average of 28.90. Best bowling figures: 5/33.

T20I Career Stats: Played 68 T20Is, taking 66 wickets at an average of 23.61. Best bowling figures: 3/20.

Leagues Participation

Sompal Kami has played in several cricket leagues. These leagues helped him show his skills and grow as a player.

Nepal Premier League

Sompal Kami has played in the Nepal Premier League for different teams. He did well with his bowling and earned awards for his good performances.

Year Team Notes 2022 Janakpur Royals Took 3 wickets for 8 runs and was named Player of the Match. 2023 Janakpur Royals Played against Lumbini All Stars. Janakpur Royals lost the match. 2024 Karnali Yaks Plays for Karnali Yaks in the 2024 Nepal Premier League.

Domestic career

Sompal Kami started his cricket career as a child. He played in school tournaments and became the captain of a team in the Indian Premier Corporate League. After returning to Nepal in 2013, he joined Kathmandu Region No. 3 and helped the team win the U-19 National Championship with strong performances in both batting and bowling.

Sompal was the best bowler in the 2014 ACC Premier League, taking 15 wickets, including a personal best of 5/47 against Malaysia. He also played for the Jagdamba Giants in 2014 and made his first-class debut in Sri Lanka in 2015 for Saracens Sports Club. In 2018, he helped his team win the Inter-provincial Prime Minister Cup with solid batting and bowling.

Sompal played in international tournaments, including the 2019 Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in 2021. In 2021, he helped Tribhuwan Army Club win the Kathmandu Mayor’s Cup. In 2022, he played for the Armed Police Force Club and helped them win the Prime Minister Cup with his all-round skills.

Sompal continues to play in domestic cricket. In the 2024 Prime Minister’s Cup, he took important wickets and helped his team perform well.

Other Leagues

Sompal Kami also took part in the Indian Premier Corporate League in 2013. He served as the captain of his team during the competition.

Records and achievements

Sompal Kami has had many notable achievements in his cricket career:

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: 85th position with 399 points.

ICC T20 Bowling Rankings: 96th position with 403 points.

U-19 National Championship: Helped Kathmandu Region No. 3 win the tournament.

ACC Premier League 2014: Took 15 wickets and was named best player.

ICC World Cricket League Division Three 2014: Took 11 wickets, helping Nepal win the tournament.

2022 Asian Games: Won a bronze medal with the Nepal national team.

Player of the Series (T20I series against the United States, 2024): Took 5 wickets in 3 matches.

Highest Score for a Ninth Wicket in a T20I: Scored 43 runs with Shakti Gauchan.

Most Wickets by a Nepalese Player in the 2015 Cricket World Cup (Division Two): Took 11 wickets in 6 matches.

Record for Most Runs by a 10th Position Player in a T20I: Scored 40 runs off 31 balls in a 2014 series against Hong Kong.

Personal life

Sompal Kami, a well-known cricketer from Nepal, has a balanced personal life. He values family and enjoys his life outside cricket. Here are some key details:

Finance

In 2024, Sompal Kami’s net worth is Rs 15 crore (about US $1.7 million).

Family

Sompal is from Gulmi, a district in western Nepal. His family moved to Punjab, India, where he grew up. Sompal married Pravita Ghimire in 2020.

Scandals

In June 2024, after Nepal’s loss to the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, Sompal Kami said the team needed 20-30 more runs to win. He hoped the team could win at least one of their next three matches. Sompal also talked about how fans’ support motivated the team. He focused on preparing for future matches instead of past games.

Fans

Sompal has 106K followers on Instagram.