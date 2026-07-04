Kamal Singh Airee

Kamal Singh Airee

bowler

Full name:Kamal Singh Airee
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches310310
Innings310310
Overs19.034.119.034.1
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs109222109222
Wickets215215
Avg54.514.854.514.8
SR5713.665713.66
Eco5.736.495.736.49
BB2323
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches310310
Innings3333
Not outs2020
Runs27182718
Balls Faced24182418
Avg276276
SR112.5100112.5100
Fours2121
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest18131813
Hundreds0000

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