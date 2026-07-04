Kamal Singh Airee
bowler
|Full name:
|Kamal Singh Airee
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|3
|10
|Innings
|3
|10
|3
|10
|Overs
|19.0
|34.1
|19.0
|34.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|109
|222
|109
|222
|Wickets
|2
|15
|2
|15
|Avg
|54.5
|14.8
|54.5
|14.8
|SR
|57
|13.66
|57
|13.66
|Eco
|5.73
|6.49
|5.73
|6.49
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|3
|10
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|27
|18
|27
|18
|Balls Faced
|24
|18
|24
|18
|Avg
|27
|6
|27
|6
|SR
|112.5
|100
|112.5
|100
|Fours
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|18
|13
|18
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0