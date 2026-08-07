Bilawal Bhatti
bowler
|Full name:
|Bilawal Bhatti
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|10
|9
|104
|92
|74
|Innings
|3
|10
|9
|190
|92
|72
|Overs
|73.0
|68.1
|26.0
|2690.2
|716.2
|240.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|4
|0
|455
|42
|5
|Runs
|291
|439
|255
|9394
|3770
|1957
|Wickets
|6
|6
|5
|392
|120
|67
|Avg
|48.5
|73.16
|51
|23.96
|31.41
|29.2
|SR
|73
|68.16
|31.2
|41.17
|35.81
|21.53
|Eco
|3.98
|6.44
|9.8
|3.49
|5.26
|8.13
|BB
|5
|3
|2
|11
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|10
|9
|104
|92
|74
|Innings
|3
|7
|4
|139
|59
|43
|Not outs
|1
|1
|2
|13
|13
|16
|Runs
|70
|89
|23
|2279
|592
|325
|Balls Faced
|153
|75
|14
|3578
|685
|241
|Avg
|35
|14.83
|11.5
|18.08
|12.86
|12.03
|SR
|45.75
|118.66
|164.28
|63.69
|86.42
|134.85
|Fours
|9
|10
|2
|293
|56
|24
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|1
|32
|12
|13
|Highest
|32
|39
|13
|106
|51
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0