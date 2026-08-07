Bilawal Bhatti

Bilawal Bhatti

bowler

Full name:Bilawal Bhatti
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Sialkot Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21091049274
Innings31091909272
Overs73.068.126.02690.2716.2240.3
Balls------
Maidens1240455425
Runs291439255939437701957
Wickets66539212067
Avg48.573.165123.9631.4129.2
SR7368.1631.241.1735.8121.53
Eco3.986.449.83.495.268.13
BB5321144
4w0001933
5w0001400
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21091049274
Innings3741395943
Not outs112131316
Runs7089232279592325
Balls Faced15375143578685241
Avg3514.8311.518.0812.8612.03
SR45.75118.66164.2863.6986.42134.85
Fours91022935624
Fifties000510
Sixies121321213
Highest3239131065138
Hundreds000200

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