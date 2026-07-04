Bryan Nigel Lennox Charles

Bryan Nigel Lennox Charles

bowler

Full name:Bryan Nigel Lennox Charles
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago

Teams

2025 Teams

No Mans Land Explorers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches378
Innings637
Overs1192.557.0
Balls--
Maidens2703
Runs3453240
Wickets1197
Avg29.0134.28
SR60.1448.85
Eco2.894.21
BB83
4w40
5w50
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches378
Innings547
Not outs113
Runs36248
Balls Faced1108113
Avg8.4112
SR32.6742.47
Fours343
Fifties00
Sixies50
Highest4332
Hundreds00

Another Players

Goolie, Jyd Uri

Goolie, Jyd Uri

Webster, Tion

Webster, Tion

Pooran, Kamil

Pooran, Kamil

Sween, Dexter

Sween, Dexter

Raymond, Chadeon

Raymond, Chadeon

Alfred, Aaron

Alfred, Aaron

Ramdial, Brendon

Ramdial, Brendon

Bidaisee, Navin

Bidaisee, Navin

Charles, Dejourn Devyne

Charles, Dejourn Devyne

Johnson, Shakeel

Johnson, Shakeel