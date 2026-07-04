Bryan Nigel Lennox Charles
bowler
|Full name:
|Bryan Nigel Lennox Charles
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|37
|8
|Innings
|63
|7
|Overs
|1192.5
|57.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|270
|3
|Runs
|3453
|240
|Wickets
|119
|7
|Avg
|29.01
|34.28
|SR
|60.14
|48.85
|Eco
|2.89
|4.21
|BB
|8
|3
|4w
|4
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|37
|8
|Innings
|54
|7
|Not outs
|11
|3
|Runs
|362
|48
|Balls Faced
|1108
|113
|Avg
|8.41
|12
|SR
|32.67
|42.47
|Fours
|34
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|Highest
|43
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0