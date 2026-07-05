Campbell Kellaway

Campbell Kellaway

batsman

Full name:Campbell Kellaway
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Melbourne Stars

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1159
Innings001
Overs001.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs009
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco009
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1159
Innings2048
Not outs202
Runs45912483
Balls Faced129318467
Avg25.53113.83
SR35.4967.39123.88
Fours57166
Fifties300
Sixies002
Highest814625
Hundreds000

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