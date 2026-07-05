Campbell Kellaway
batsman
|Full name:
|Campbell Kellaway
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|5
|9
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|9
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|9
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|5
|9
|Innings
|20
|4
|8
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|459
|124
|83
|Balls Faced
|1293
|184
|67
|Avg
|25.5
|31
|13.83
|SR
|35.49
|67.39
|123.88
|Fours
|57
|16
|6
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|81
|46
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0