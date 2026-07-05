Mitchell Perry

Mitchell Perry

bowler

Full name:Mitchell Perry
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Sydney Sixers

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2821
Innings4921
Overs774.313.02.0
Balls---
Maidens16600
Runs23269233
Wickets8001
Avg29.0710333
SR58.0810812
Eco37.0716.5
BB811
4w700
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2821
Innings3600
Not outs500
Runs62000
Balls Faced144900
Avg2000
SR42.7800
Fours8200
Fifties200
Sixies100
Highest7500
Hundreds000

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Couch, Brody L

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