Mitchell Perry
bowler
|Full name:
|Mitchell Perry
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|2
|1
|Innings
|49
|2
|1
|Overs
|774.3
|13.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|166
|0
|0
|Runs
|2326
|92
|33
|Wickets
|80
|0
|1
|Avg
|29.07
|103
|33
|SR
|58.08
|108
|12
|Eco
|3
|7.07
|16.5
|BB
|8
|1
|1
|4w
|7
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|2
|1
|Innings
|36
|0
|0
|Not outs
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|620
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|1449
|0
|0
|Avg
|20
|0
|0
|SR
|42.78
|0
|0
|Fours
|82
|0
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|75
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0